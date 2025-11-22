Equine herpes threat puts Acadia Parish on high alert

ACADIA PARISH — A neurological strain of equine herpesvirus circulating in parts of the country has sparked heightened precautions among horse owners in Acadia Parish, even as state officials confirm there are currently no local cases.

The virus — Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, or EHM — can affect a horse’s brain and spinal cord, sometimes leading to loss of coordination, difficulty standing, or, in severe cases, death. While equine herpesvirus is not uncommon, the neurological form is less frequent and significantly more serious.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) says the current outbreak involves horses that recently traveled to events in Texas and Oklahoma. State veterinarians are asking anyone who attended those shows to contact their veterinarian, isolate exposed horses, check temperatures twice daily, and pause travel until they receive guidance.

At Soaring Spirit Ranch in Crowley, owner and operator Kathryn Loewer said the risk associated with the neurological strain is what has many riders rethinking their plans.

“It can be debilitating to the point of requiring euthanasia,” Loewer said. “There are horses that simply pass away from it because of the devastating effects. And because of how contagious it is, that’s the biggest concern.”

To help minimize any chance of spread, Acadia Parish officials temporarily closed the parish arena this week. Parish Administrator Corey Vincent said routine events fill the arena nearly every weekend, which made a pause necessary.

“Our main concern is the equine community that we have here,” Vincent said. “We rent our barn out pretty much every weekend throughout the year with horses, so we want to make sure no one’s coming here and getting this virus.”

The outbreak is already affecting riders financially. Loewer said many owners invest thousands of dollars into training, show fees, transportation, and facility rentals — all of which come to a stop when a contagious disease surfaces.

“It’s a ripple effect,” she said. “We have thousands of dollars invested in these animals and in the time and training, and show entry fees and renting facilities. When everything comes to a screeching halt, it really hurts a lot.”

Loewer said she’s limiting travel, increasing sanitation around her barn, and staying in close contact with her veterinarian. Those are the same steps LDAF recommends for any owner concerned about the outbreak.

State officials emphasize that the precautions in Acadia Parish are preventative only, and that the parish currently has no confirmed infections. Updates on the outbreak and recommended biosecurity measures are available through LDAF and the Equine Disease Communication Center.

