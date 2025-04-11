Egan Water Corporation #2 South Side boil advisory issued

ACADIA PARISH — Customers of Egan Water Corporation #2’s South Side system are without water following a system-wide shutdown caused by an equipment failure.

Officials say the issue began early Thursday and affects homes and businesses throughout the southern part of the Egan community. Crews are working to repair the problem, but there is no timeline yet for when service will be fully restored.

As a precaution, a boil advisory has been issued for all customers on the South Side system. Residents are urged to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth — once service is restored.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.