Damaged Rayne court closed while repairs are underway

The basketball court on Lyman Avenue in Rayne is closed today, while repairs are made to the court.

Police say the court was damaged by a vehicle driven on it last week on the night of July 3.

The custom-installed court tiles were damaged, and the car break several anchor points, police say.

Trevion Lamar Hollier, 19, of Rayne, was booked with simple criminal damage to property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

Police say the court was evaluated by the vendor that installed it, and they recommended the court's closure until tiles could be replaced and re-anchored. Those repairs should be complete this week, and then the court will be re-opened.

Here's the Rayne Police post, with some more photos of the damage: