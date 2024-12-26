Crowley woman booked with battery on teacher

A Crowley woman has been arrested, accusing of hitting a teacher.

Latonya Bias, 39, was booked with misdemeanor battery of a school teacher, records show.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to Crowley High School on December 23 to investigate a complaint. They say they learned that the parent of a student at the school was upset with a coach regarding a disciplinary action.

Deputies say their investigation determined that the parent hit the teacher. They contacted her and Bias turned herself in. She was released a few hours later, records show.