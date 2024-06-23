Crowley woman arrested for vehicular homicide following April crash

CROWLEY, La. — Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in April.

According to Chief Hebert, on April 26, 2024, the Crowley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality at the corner of Jacobs Avenue and 6th Street.

Chief Hebert reported that a Ford Expedition was eastbound on 6th Street when a white sedan failed to stop at the stop sign at Jacobs Avenue and 6th Street. The white sedan was then T-boned by the Expedition on the driver's side.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Rashonda Wentworth of Crowley for vehicular homicide based on the investigation of the incident, officials report. Wentworth was arrested on June 20, 2024 and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail under a $75,000.00 bond.