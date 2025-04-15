Crowley sisters accused of orchestrating shooting

Two sisters have been arrested, accused of setting up the shooting of a third woman.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on March 31 in the 500 block of North Avenue A. One person, a woman, was shot multiple times.

That shooting followed an argument earlier that day at a North Crowley business; when police arrived to that incident some of the people involved already had left the scene.

Officers with the Patrol, Street Crimes, and Criminal Investigation Divisions worked on a joint investigation and learned that two sisters set up the circumstances that resulted in the shooting, police allege.

Both sisters, Ashley Dugas and Jakayla Jones, have been booked in the case.

Dugas was booked with principal to attempted second-degree murder, as was Jones, who was arrested Monday night, the chief said.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are still investigating the case and a warrant for the shooter is expected to be produced soon.

If you have any additional information regarding the shooting, please contact detectives with the Crowley Police Department (Reference Complaint 2502102).

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the victim of this crime," a release states.