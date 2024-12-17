Police search for man they say was shot with own weapon in robbery attempt

Crowley Police received a call that shots were fired around West 9th Street the morning of December 10th.

According to police, a buyer went to Crowley to meet Edward Mott Jr, who was selling a truck on Facebook marketplace. The buyer and Mott then reportedly rode together to an apartment complex where Mott's uncle lives.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says the sale was a scam.

"The suspect ended up taking him to a local apartment complex, Meadows Apartments, just outside the city," Hebert said. "He went inside and he came back out and said his uncle changed his mind and then they left and they were going down the road and he kind of figured something was wrong at that time."

Chief Herbert told KATC Mott allegedly pulled a gun on the buyer while they were in the truck and demanded money from Cash App.

"He gave him his information to Cash App, and just before he sent that information, he seen an opportunity to grab the weapon and a struggle occurred where he pulled the weapon away from him and the suspect ended up getting shot with his own weapon," Hebert explained.

Chief Hebert recommends people take these steps before buying an online item and agreeing to an in-person meet up:

Go to the seller's Facebook page and make sure they're a real person

Bring someone with you to an in-person meet up

Make sure the meeting area is well-lit and has cameras.

Try to meet at your local police station, or request an officer to attend the meet

Chief Hebert says there is a warrant out for Mott's arrest. If you have information about Mott's whereabouts - you're asked to contact the Crowley Police Department.