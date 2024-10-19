Crowley police investigate two shootings late Friday night

ACADIA PARISH — Crowley police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Friday night, resulting in multiple injuries. Authorities have confirmed that in the first shooting, one individual was struck three times and is currently in stable condition. In the second incident, three people were injured—two are in stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

As police work to uncover the circumstances surrounding these incidents, they have heightened security measures at the ongoing Rice Festival in downtown Crowley to ensure the safety of all attendees. Authorities are asking anyone with information about these shootings to come forward.

The Crowley Police Department is actively patrolling the festival grounds and nearby neighborhoods to provide a secure environment for the community while investigations continue. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information related to these shootings, please contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.