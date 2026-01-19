Crowley honors Dr. King’s legacy with annual community celebration

ACADIA PARISH — Community members gathered in Crowley on Monday to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an annual celebration hosted by the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the city.

This year’s theme, Mission Possible II, focused on building community and uniting the nation through nonviolence. Organizers said the program was designed to go beyond remembrance, emphasizing action, service, and continued progress toward unity.

“Well, I think it is extremely important that we honor Doctor King and his legacy, um, in these times above all times we need to remember that we are one community, we are one state, and most importantly, we are one nation,” said Latikka Magee-Charles, co-chair of Crowley’s annual Martin Luther King program.

The event featured youth performances and a keynote address from a Crowley native, highlighting the importance of involving all generations in carrying forward Dr. King’s message.

Attendees said the gathering served as a reminder that progress depends on continued participation and collective effort.

“We want to keep the dream alive. In other words, we want to keep moving forward. We don’t want to revert and go backwards — we want to go forward and achieve more for unity in our communities,” said Bishop James Proctor, an attendee.

Organizers and participants emphasized turning reflection into action by encouraging individuals to use their talents to strengthen their communities.

“To not only pursue their gifts, but to demonstrate their gifts and put their gifts into action. Everybody got a place. Everybody has a gift to use to make this nation what it needs to be,” said Pastor Ivan James Lewis.

The annual program is part of ongoing efforts by local organizations and the city to promote unity, service and nonviolence while keeping Dr. King’s legacy alive for future generations.