Crowley Fire hosts esophageal cancer screening event for firefighters

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Fire Department held a "Check Your Food Tube" event Tuesday, offering firefighters a screening opportunity for esophageal cancer, which officials describe as the profession's biggest occupational health threat.

Crowley Fire Department Driver Olivia Richard said firefighters are 62 percent more at risk for esophageal cancer. She said exposure to carcinogens during house fires — through breathing fumes and skin contact — contributes to that elevated risk.

"There are a lot of carcinogens in house fires that we breathe," Richard said. "Any contaminants we may have on our bodies can get in contact with our food, and we swallow, not realizing, and over time that can be an issue. Even on our gear, it builds up over time."

Carcinogens a constant concern

Richard said the list of toxic substances firefighters encounter is extensive.

"You're talking about a whole list of carcinogens — cyanide," Richard said. "There are just so many that we'd be here all day if I had the list, but it's very, very toxic."

Despite the health risks, Richard said the mission of the job keeps firefighters returning.

"Being there on somebody's worst day and trying to help them in any way possible — that's what keeps us going," Richard said.