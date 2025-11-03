Crowley Community rallies to support teen burn victim

ACADIA PARISH — CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley community is rallying behind 14-year-old Brynlee Turner, a freshman at Gueydan High School who was severely injured in a bonfire explosion back in October.

Turner, a cheerleader and member of this year’s homecoming court, suffered burns to more than half of her body. Her family says she faces a long road to recovery, with numerous medical appointments and treatments ahead.

A benefit event was held Sunday at The Hangover in downtown Crowley to help support Turner and her family. The fundraiser featured jambalaya plates, a bake sale, live music, live auction and games for children.

Organizers say their goal was to ease the financial and emotional strain on Turner’s family as she begins her recovery.

“I strive to do things for the community,” Katie Alleman, family friend and organizer said. “It’s something we love to do — to support her and help get her back on her feet.”

Turner’s mother, a local hairdresser, has had to take time off work to care for her daughter and attend doctor’s appointments.

The event drew strong support from the Crowley community, with many residents saying they wanted to show love and solidarity for the Turner family during this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to make a donation or offer support can reach out to The Hangover in Crowley through their Facebook page or you can reach out to Katie Alleman here.

