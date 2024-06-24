Church Point Chief withdraws sales tax request, seeks new officers

CHURCH POINT, La. — Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux withdrew his request for a half-cent sales tax with the goal of funding his department at the latest town council meeting.

The requested tax was intended for the December ballot, but Thibodeaux told KATC after strong opposition from neighbors and the apparent high costs to include it on the ballot, he decided to withdraw it. According to the chief, it could cost upwards of $15,000 to $20,000 to add to the December ballot. Without neighborhood support, he said it would be pointless.

Instead, Thibodeaux told us he is exploring ways to increase fines to keep up with services. Like many other departments in not only Acadiana, but the state and even the rest of the country, the chief said his department has had issues with staffing, primarily since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, he said he is working to fill three officer positions. He just hired a temporary patrol officer to the force, who is currently in the early stages of training.

If you're interested in applying for an open officer position, you can contact the Church Point Police Department at (337) 684-5455.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel