Catastrophic storm on Monday damages carport in Acadia Parish

Heavy rain, fast winds and lightening has left some catastrophic damage to homes in Acadia Parish.

I spoke to 27-year-old Nathan Joubert, who lives with his family on Quarter Pole Road.

Joubert told me he went to pick up his mother from work on Monday evening and when he returned, the carport next to their home was damaged.

"The weather pretty much took it," Joubert said. "I left, I had a carport and when I came back, it was gone and that's pretty much it."

While Joubert's vehicles weren't destroyed in the storm, he told me there's additional damage to his property.

"There's broken glass in the front, the ceiling fans broke, the building over here, the tin is missing on there," Joubert said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Avoyelles Parish, Northeastern Evangeline Parish, Southeastern Rapides Parish and Northeastern St. Landry Parish.

