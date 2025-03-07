Arrest made in shooting death

Church Point Police have arrested a man in connection with the January 2025 slaying of Eric St. Julien.

Joseph Casey Wilridge Jr. was booked with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting death of St. Julien.

St. Julien was shot to death on January 28, during a planned power outage in Church Point.

"Wilridge is a convicted felon and has a very extensive criminal history on several past violent offenses such as Attempted Second Degree Murder," police say, adding that he was on probation at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, police say.