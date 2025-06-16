Arrest made in Easter Sunday shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday shooting that left two people wounded and others injured.

Courtney Kendell Rogers, 35, has been wanted by Rayne Police since the incident and has been arrested, Rayne Police say.

The incident, which occurred on Easter Sunday, "involved multiple individuals in a violent exchange of gunfire on Lyman Avenue, a street occupied by many innocent men, women, and children. Rayne Police officers completed the investigation, leading to multiple arrests. However, Courtney Kendell Rogers remained at large," a post on the Rayne Police Facebook page states.

Knowing that Rogers was believed to be in the Baton Rouge area, Chief Carroll Stelly requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service. The U.S. Marshals Service specializes in tracking down federal fugitives and violent state or local offenders who have fled across jurisdictions.

Last week, U.S. Marshals found Rogers in Baton Rouge and arrested him on a warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked in Baton Rouge, and on Monday he was transported back to the Acadia Parish jail where he's been booked with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.

