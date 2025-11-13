APSB approves superintendent contract extension

The Acadia Parish School Board has extended the contract of its superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to add to the contract of Superintendent Carol Dailey-Tall, the Rayne Acadian-Tribune.

The board voted Tuesday night to extend her contract until the end of 2028; it was set to expire in 2027, the newspaper reports.

Dailey-Tall took over in September 2024, after the retirement of Scott Richard. She first was appointed interim superintendent, and then got the job permanently.

Prior to taking the top job, she worked for the school system for 31 years, and is a graduate of Crowley High School

Dailey-Tall worked first as a speech therapist, then as special education supervisor, then as federal programs supervisor and then as executive director of curriculum and instruction.

When we reached out to her this week, she had this to say:

"I am honored and grateful for the continued trust and support of the Acadia Parish School Board. It is a privilege to serve the students, families, and educators of Acadia Parish. Together, we will continue to strive to strengthen academic achievement, support our teachers and staff, and create opportunities for every child to succeed.

"As we move forward, I remain committed to building positive outcomes for students, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that our schools remain places where all students can thrive. I look forward to continuing this important work with our dedicated staff and stakeholders.”