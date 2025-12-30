Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: Granna's Confetti Cake Pops

CHURCH POINT, La. (KATC) — The new year is nearly upon us and you may be wondering if there's a sweet treat you can easily make whether you're heading to a New Year's Eve party, or just hanging around the house. Spoiler alert — there is!

KATC News

As our holiday baking journey reaches an end, we are in the town of Church Point, where you will not only find Café Maison, but Bobbie Guidry, owner and baker at Granna's Goodies. A maker of designer cake pops, it's a recipe she's cultivated for the last few years — and it's something you can get the whole family together to make — and eat — in little to no time.

KATC News Bobbie Guidry of Granna's Goodies and her helper Lily show GMA anchor Taylor Toole how to make festive cake pops just in time for New Year's Eve.

“It's convenient, it’s not a huge piece of cake, it’s not as much sugar as like, a candy bar or a snack cake, just a little somethin’ sweet," Guidry told KATC.

Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: NYE Cake Pops

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1 yellow cake mix, prepared according to package instructions

2–3 tablespoons vanilla icing

Rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla-flavored candy melts

Edible luster dust

Recommended Tools

Stand mixer with paddle attachment

Rolling pin

Cookie cutters

Cake pop sticks

Parchment paper

Microwave-safe bowl (for melting candy melts)

Clean massager (used to gently shake off excess chocolate)

KATC News

Directions

Bake the yellow cake according to the package instructions.

When the cake is done, remove it from the oven, wrap it with plastic wrap, and let it cool completely.

Add the cooled cake to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Mix until the cake starts to form a dough.

Add just enough vanilla icing so the mixture sticks together and reaches a play-dough-like consistency.

Roll the cake mixture out onto parchment paper and cut out shapes using cookie cutters.

Melt the vanilla-flavored candy melts.

Dip a cake pop stick into the melted chocolate, then insert the stick into the cake pop.

Let the chocolate harden slightly.

Dip the cake pop into the melted chocolate and gently shake off any excess.

Set the cake pops on parchment paper until the chocolate is completely set.

Lightly spray the finished cake pops with edible luster dust for a festive New Year’s Eve shimmer.