Acadia Parish receives new litter abatement vehicle

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Residents in Acadia Parish will soon see a new litter abatement vehicle, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has received a new truck and trailer, supported by a grant from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

Litter cleanup in the parish resumed last week. APSO is currently working with the Acadia Parish Police Jury on locations.

Updates will be made as more information becomes available, Gibson said.