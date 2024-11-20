Acadia Parish man dies following multi-vehicle crash

ACADIA PARISH - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Ebenezer Road claimed the life of a Rayne man Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved a 2002 Ford Escape and a 2000 GMC Sonoma driven by Gilbert Price Jr., 59, of Rayne.

Investigators said the 2002 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound when their vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, striking Price's vehicle head-on. Price, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Escape was restrained, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said that standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and are being analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminded motorists to avoid driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted and to always use seat belts.

"While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," the agency said.

This crash remains under investigation.