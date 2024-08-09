Acadia Parish deputies looking for runaway

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway Estherwood teen.

On July 17, 2024, 16-year-old Alexis Landry, left Estherwood by unknown means. She has not made contact with her family or friends since this time.

Landry is believed to be in the Carencro, Lafayette or Arnaudville area.

She is described as a white female, 5'6" in height weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair.

We are asking anyone who may have come in contact with Alexis Landry to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772.