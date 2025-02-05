Acadia Crime Stoppers: Theft suspect sought

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a theft that occurred in the 500 block of NE Court Circle. This incident occurred on January 15, 2025, at approx. 10:45 a.m.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance removing a tan Yeti Cooler filled with meat from the bed of a truck. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build wearing all black clothes. He placed the cooler in the trunk of his car and left the scene with the trunk open.

He was driving a 4 door Buick, silver in color. The value of this theft is approx. $1700.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.