A dance studio is turning into a haunted house for halloween

The movement dance studio will be offering more than just dance classes on Thursday.

The dance team is hosting a haunted house fundraiser to raise money for their upcoming competition season.

The studio will also have games, face paintings, and sell food. Leelyn Burgess a dancer at the movement studio told KATC she has put a lot of dedication into preparing the haunted house.

“It took a very long time and I had to be here from in the middle of the afternoon till late at night to eat dinner over here," Burgess said. It was crazy.”

Leelyn’s mother, Jessica Burgess says the haunted house fundraiser benefits the dance team, but also helps out neighbors in the community and surrounding areas.

“Not only is it a great opportunity to raise money for two of my daughters to be able to be a part of the competition season this year," Burgess explained. "But, it also gives us the opportunity to bring something great like a haunted house to Church Point."

Dance instructor Amanda Bearb told KATC the movement dance studio has been open for three years, but last year was their first year competing in dance competitions. Amanda explains she wanted this year’s fundraiser to be enjoyable for not only the participants but for her dancers as well.

“Well it’s fun, the kids get into it. They love it. They love to do Halloween and it’s the season," Bearb said.

Amanda says the haunted house is fun for all ages.

"I say if you want to do something different come support our girls and come and check it out," Bearb said.

The Movement Dance Studio is located on North Main Street in Church Point, the haunted house will began on Thursday from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.