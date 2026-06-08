A century rooted in Crowley -- Veteran prepares to celebrate 100 years

CROWLEY, La. — A Crowley man is celebrating a milestone few people ever reach — 100 years of life.

Wesley Roy Bias was born in Crowley on June 7, 1926. As he was growing up, he was taught the value of hard work. Throughout his life, he worked in the rice mills and rice fields. He has been a landscaper and a carpenter.

"Nothing in life is free. That's how I was raised. If you want something, you'll do something," Bias said.

He left Crowley in 1945 to serve in World War Two. He toured in Alaska and France, earning the Army Commendation and World War Two Victory Medals for his bravery. He says that while it was an honor, by the end of it, he'd more than had his fill.

"Oh yes, ma'am. I wanted to get out. I wanted to get out before they took me in. I went because I had to go," he said.

When he got back, he married his sweetheart, Louise, started raising a child, and began his career as a groundskeeper at Bayou Bend Golf Course. After 40 years, he retired as the department superintendent.

"I was on the back nine. I helped build that back nine. The first greens—I built the first greens," Bias said.

After 100 years, Bias said understanding is the most important thing.

"The only thing I believe I would say... would be understanding other people, understanding yourself, understanding what's going on." he said.

He said family makes a long life worthwhile.

"If a man can't hold his family, ain't no way in hell you're gonna have peace in the world," Bias said.