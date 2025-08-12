66 years later, ‘Little Cajun Saint’ Charlene Richard is closer to being canonized

ACADIA PARISH (RICHARD) — It's been 66 years since Charlene Richard, a 12-year-old girl from rural Acadia Parish, passed away from acute lymphatic leukemia. But her legacy—and the faith she inspired—continues to draw hundreds to her hometown.

On Monday, parishioners gathered at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard for a memorial Mass honoring the girl affectionately known as “the Little Cajun Saint.” Pilgrims from across the country came to celebrate her life and reflect on the impact she has had on Catholic communities far beyond Louisiana.

“Before she died, the priest would come to her hospital room every day,” Nannette Reiners, president of the Charlene Richard Foundation, said. “She would always ask who she was supposed to suffer for that day.”

“What a response from a remarkable young soul,” the priest commented during his sermon to a packed congregation. Another building was opened for those who couldn't get into the standing-room-only church, but wanted to be a part of the commemoration.

Charlene Richard died in 1959, but soon after, stories began to spread of people praying to her and reporting answered prayers. Her quiet suffering and strong Catholic faith have become a source of inspiration for many.

“Charlene’s faith was unwavering,” the priest added. “She offered her pain and suffering for the healing and conversion of others.”

Now, her cause for sainthood is progressing. Charlene holds the title Servant of God, the first of four steps toward canonization in the Catholic Church. The next step: being declared Venerable, which Reiners says she's "very close" to receiving.

“When she becomes Venerable, it’ll be done here,” said Reiners. “I think someone from Rome is going to come here and do it." She added that the service will most likely take place in Church Point due to the expected size of the event.

The four stages to sainthood include: Servant of God, Venerable, Blessed, and finally, Saint.

Earlene and Elaine, Charlene’s younger sisters, were born three years after her death. They were among those present at the church service, along with great-nephews Brooks and Aunazam Richard.

"It's just surreal....makes me emotional," Earlene said with tears in her eyes.

“She came from a family that had little,” Brooks said. “It just helps people know that no matter what type of family you come from, or how you were raised—you can always be a saint, no matter how hard you try.”

“Amen,” Earlene added quietly.

