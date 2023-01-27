Acadia Parish School Board Approves Four-Day Work Week

Students and educators of Acadia Parish can expect a four-day work week in the Fall.

The Acadia Parish School Board held a special meeting Thursday night, casting their votes in favor of Monday being a non-instructional day.

Scott Richard, Superintendent of Acadia Parish School Board said this decision has been a topic of discussion since late, September and burnout is one reason why the decision has been made.

"There's some national trends, along those lines, since coming out of the pandemic where mental health, burnout other issues have risen," Richard said.

Richard said the world is not the same world we lived in, prior to the pandemic.

"The goal is not to reduce instructional time," Richard said. "Obviously, no one wants to cut instructional time. The goal would be to compress a normal, five-day work week or instructional day into four, extended days."

Cheri Baggett, Principal of Church Point Middle School said she was in favor of Fridays being dedicated to non-instructional days, not Mondays.

"I can't believe what I just witnessed," Baggett said. "I respect the board members, I respect them, but I think that they didn't listen to anyone except maybe their own thoughts."

Baggett said tonight, Acadia Parish school board members did not take their constituents into consideration.

"We're going to get a three and a half day education, especially during football and track season, as a result," Baggett said.