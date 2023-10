Sunset, LA- Residents received a letter last week from the Town of Sunset stating the water system was not treated correctly during July and August. The letter says there were two separate malfunctions with the system's chlorinator. The system has since been repaired, but we are contacting city officials to see what's next and how they plan to prevent this from happening again.

As stated in the letter, there is currently no requirement to boil your water. You can read the letter below: