Acadiana Cajun Book and Gift store is moving to the Opelousas Historic Downtown District.

Opelousas, LA: An emerging Acadiana culture shop is coming to the Opelousas Historic Downtown District.

Jennifer Woodson, the owner of the BlackPot Book shop and gift store, is taking South Louisiana culture to another level. Her store currently lives inside the Spotted Cat Antique located on Creswell Lane. The shop is decorated with Creole and Cajun artifacts, memorabilia, art, cookbooks, and more. Her store is enriched in Acadiana culture, from earrings to mardi crowns to room decor to fashion.

My dad always spoke Cajun French," Woodson said to a visiting customer in her shop.

Her passion is to share the deep-seated tales of Acadiana heritage and culture. Her store will serve as the vessel for keeping the community and tourists entertained and informed.

Woodson says her work helped her find healing and comfort after facing personal challenges such as her father's death and COVID-19.

" Cleaning out my parent's house, they had a ton of memorabilia stuff from Opelousas. They had Brochures, festivals, and other stuff, so I decided, you know what, Opelousas does not have a little bookshop and gift store dedicated just to artists of the community," said Woodson.

The idea has become a reality. Woodson collaborates with numerous vendors and is currently expanding her shop. This expansion requires a larger space, so she recently walked around downtown and chose the 1924 Shute's building across the street from the courthouse in Opelousas.

" Mr. Fontenot, who currently operates his vape shop in the building, said he was moving next door and that it would be available, and I jumped on it as soon as possible," said Woodson.

Aside from the Cajun and Creole culture, the building stands on its own hill of history. According to the Opelousas Historic District, the building is almost a century old and was home to Dr. Creighton's drug store. It then became the home to a famous barber shop, the same shop where, in 1934, the Bonnie and Clyde gang visited. Clyde got his last haircut here, before being killed only a few days later.

"We see this as a budding business on the verge of expanding into something big," said Woodson.

Woodson says she is excited to move to a place where history thrives. It's a place that can serve as a resource and opportunity.

" We want also to offer opportunities for people to come and research the history of downtown Opelousas, to experience the memorabilia, and the people in the community," said Woodson.

Once moved in, the cultural workshop will feature historical tours throughout the city, student research activities, and lectures.

"We like to bring back what Opelousas used to be. We had the revitalization of many programs, festivals, and heritage memorials. We want to reinstate that," said Woodson.

If you want to visit the BlackPot book shop and gift store, it's inside the Spotted Cat Antique at 637 Creswell Lane in Opelousas. Check out some of her incredible pieces right here. BlackPotBookshop Facebook Page

Woodson plans to relocate the shop sometime in November.