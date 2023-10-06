The 73rd annual Louisiana Cattle Festival and Fair kicks off this weekend; expect new changes.

Vermilion Parish, LA-The 73rd annual cattle festival kicks off this Friday, and the community of Abbeville is gearing up for the famous Fais DoDo event. Organizers say that this year's event will have some changes. The first change is admission is FREE! The second is the festival will return to Downtown Abbeville.

One local farmer says he is excited to attend his first event and teach hundreds of tourist and festival viewers about the industry. He says it's important for people to know where a portion of their food is coming from

"Education is my number one; if we can educate people on where their beef comes from, that's all I need," said Christopher Broussard, a local farmer.

Broussard also elaborated on how this year's drought created several issues for farmers, including himself. He says preparing for the festival was rough but nothing they couldn't handle.

"The grass wasn't growing. " We had to sell a few cows. It wasn't bad because the price increased a bit because of a drought," said Broussard.

Victoria Bourque, Vice President of the Louisiana Cattle Festival, says the festival is a celebration and tribute to commemorate the past and future generation farmers. She says the festival honors those who have made grave sacrifices in the industry and continue to contribute. Bourque also says the industry plays a vital role in the economy.

"The cattle industry for the state of Louisiana produces nearly 500 million dollars a year, which is a significant contribution to the economy," said Bourque.

Bourque says this year's festivities include traditional activities such as the Fais Do Do, chocolate milk, and music. New this year, a two-cattle live exhibit will be on display, teaching and educating farmers.

If you would like to read more about the festival, click here...

here