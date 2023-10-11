St. Martin Parish Schools opens voting for naming new magnet schools

St. Martin Parish Schools wants your help in naming their two new magnet schools.

The schools will be in the Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary for the 2024- 2025 school year.

The school district said students who currently attend both schools will automatically be enrolled for the next school year, while students from other zoned schools must enroll.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Frederick Wiltz encourages the community to vote on a name as part of their re-branding.

He said they are able to choose from options as well as share their own idea for a name. He said the school board would like to stay away from naming the school after a historical figure or neighborhood.

“Your options are for the pre-k through first-grade school as well as for the second through fifth-grade school,” Wiltz said. “And then there’s also an option they could provide us with feedback on the name that they would like to see as well. So, we are also giving them the option to provide us with some ideas to name the school- something that we may not have thought of. So, it’s always a way to give us something that may spark a plug ay spark some idea that we haven’t thought about.”

Wiltz said those who are interested in voting are able to do so by scanning a QR code, submitting a written form, and through email at snpsbfeedback@saintmartinschools.org

According to the Saint Martin School Board District, they are still developing a plan for the magnet schools as far as the training staff will receive, what classes will look like, and what opportunities will be available for students.

To vote click here