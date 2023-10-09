Second Harvest in need of holiday donations

The holiday season is just around the corner and Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of both volunteers and donations.

Second Harvest Food Bank Public Relations Specialist Natasha Curley said the non-profit organization is always looking for shelf-stapled items and there are certain items that can provide a family with a holiday meal.

“So this holiday season we're gonna be most in need of the holiday staples,” Curley said. “That's your cornbread dressing, that's your mac and cheese, your green beans, your sweet potato to make yams, and of course any meat products we are able to accept. Turkeys, ham, chicken, you can bring it here to Second Harvest and we'll make sure a family in need receives it.”

Curley said last year nearly 600 southwest Louisiana families were fed around the holidays, and that donations look different this year due to high inflation.

“As a food bank, we are faced with limited donations this year due to the high cost of food as well as the supply chain,” Curley said. “A lot of our retail partners right now are dealing with the food chain so we're not receiving as much retail donations as we normally did. This is actually been on trend for a couple of years now, and it's something that's just only continuing to exist.”

Curley said just one dollar can provide three meals for families in need and Second Harvest currently serves over 20 food pantries in Acadiana.

If you are interested in donating click here

