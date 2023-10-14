Plane crashes in sugarcane field near Patterson airport

A small private plane crashed into a sugarcane field causing a fire across the street from Harry P. Memorial Airport on Thursday afternoon killing two people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A resident from the Sugar Ridge neighborhood, Scott Vining just a few miles from the airport heard of the fire and went to check out the scene and captured the fire on video.

He said when he arrived sugar cane farmers and volunteer firemen were working to put out the fire.

“You could see the wind was blowing out of the north so I seen you could see the fire coming through the cane and blowing ,” Vining said. “But then there was a little roadway and a ditch, so it stopped the fire from crossing over. I was on the south side of the ditch and I was looking on the backside making sure nothing”

The FAA said it is still unknown if the plane was taking off or landing.

