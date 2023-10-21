North Park in Opelousas to get a walking trail

Opelousas, LA: The North City Park may get a new walking trail. Councilwoman Delita Rubin Broussard is spearheading the project.

"The North Park gets a lot of neglect, and being that we have two parks in the city of Opelousas, they both should get the same upgrades," said Councilwoman Broussard.

The park has fallen on deaf ears for years, says some residents who have deep ties with the park

Those who live in the area rely on the park for outdoor activities— but lately—- people who routinely visit the park say— there is not that much to do— there are no programs—- events— are recreational activities—

"We want our park back, that is all," said Richard

But it's all about to change as councilwoman Delita Rubin Broussard is starting to fill out an FHWA recreational trails program application to build a walking trail. The program has state funding available, $1.57 million to be exact. Broussard hopes to secure a grant that will fund 80 percent of the cost while the city foot the other 20, but it's still being determined if the city has those funds available.

Broussard believes this will revitalize the area and attract more people to the park.

" This is my passion to get a walking trail at the park. The North Park needs a walking trail for physical fitness and recreational activities and a healthy lifestyle for our community and the neighboring people. The goal is to allow people to be healthy," said Broussard.

The deadline for the application is July 1, 2024. In addition to the application, engineering, and safety design studies must be completed before moving along with the project.