New solar panel manufacturing site creates over 700 jobs

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Acadiana Regional Airport been selected as one of five 'First Solar' locations nationwide. The company is the largest solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, and is investing $1.1 billion into this 2.3 million square meter building.

Along with the impressive structure comes over 700 new job opportunities for the area.

"We are so excited to tap into the wonderful Acadiana workforce," said Mike Tarantino of Iberia Industrial Development, "all the things they bring to the table, it's the right move for First Solar and it's wonderful for Acadiana."

The facility will be located just off of Highway 90, and is set to be completed sometime in 2026.