Lafayette Parish School Board members are discussing solutions to alleviate traffic issues on LA 182.

Lafayette, LA- The Lafayette school board members, parents, and Live Oak Elementary school leaders are facing a significant issue due to a traffic jam. The problem is caused by carpool traffic merging with the regular traffic on HWY 182, North University. The majority of drivers are occupying the right lane, causing traffic congestion in all directions. It has become a major cause of concern for all parties involved.

Nagn Nguyen is a full-time mom and says that the area can get pretty chaotic.

"It's a hassle but you have to come here very very early," Nguyen said.

Around three o'clock traffic gets pretty busy around La 182 and Butcher Switch Road. It is bumper to bumper when cars try to make a right turn into Live Oak Elementary. Parents worry about safety concerns.

" It's real crazy because like when you get to the end of the highway to look both ways and you are looking towards the left you can't see the traffic," said Bridget Lewis, a parent from Live Oak Elementary.

"Everybody does speed everybody is always in a rush so if you are aware if you are not careful then you will get into an accident,"Nguyen said.

The jam is a domino effect causing issues for bus drivers too

Rodericka Wilson is the assistant principal at Live Oak Elementary.

"We do have buses coming south onto university who can't turn in because there still is a lot of backup traffic here at this T, " Wilson said.

Wilson said the traffic is getting worse because there isn't an officer to regulate it. School Board member Elroy Broussard said plans are in the works for a secondary pick-up lane.

"We have an engineer examining the placement and specifications, including the option for a red light and widening either 182 or the Butcher switch," Broussard said.

The new lane will be proposed at the next school board meeting in November.

