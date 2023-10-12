I-49 Corridor in Opelousas booms with new businesses; Chick-fil-A on the list

Opelousas, LA: Opelousas is growing and is on the brink of further economic development. The city has several businesses in the works. Hobby Lobby, Whataburger, Chick-fil-A, and Billies Boudin are coming to the Zydeco Capital.

Three of the four businesses will rest along the I-49 corridor, which sees thousands of travelers daily. Blizzard Wizard Coffee Bar and Snow Ball stand expect to get more traffic in the same area.

" I am on the busiest corner. We are blessed to be right here in the city," said owner Timmy Ortego.

Another business, such as Love's Truck Stop, has opened. Ortego says with the addition of the new businesses, he expects more jobs and tourism to come to the city,"

"This is headed on the right path, and now. I can hire more kids to work for me year-round. I can get more employment going," said Ortego.

My aspiration is that these establishments will not only enhance our city's economic prospects but also foster a stronger inclination for local shopping, said State Representative Dustin Miller

The Parish also expects the area to evolve and grow economically; the growth will increase the city's population, tourism, and more jobs.

"I am excited. This is the growth we have never seen in the area, and now it's just growing. The City and Parish are doing a great job," said Ortego.

The Chick-fil-A and Billy's Boudin are expected to open at the end of the year.