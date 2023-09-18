City looks into new aeration system to help clean out Girard Park's pond.

Lafayette, LA - Concerns are arising over the thick green substance that has covered the Girard Park pond for the past few weeks.

"it was just very noticeable; what is going on with the water and why is it so green?" asked Catherine Ordone, a visitor from New Orleans.

This question has been asked by hundreds of people who stop and pass by Girard Park. Many think the substance is algae but you will be surprised.

"From far away I thought it was the grass until I went closer," said Ashley Dorvilous, a nearby resident.

"What you're seeing on the pond right now is floating duckweed," said Ross Gresham, Program and Maintenance Manager for LCG.

The pond has had a green film over it for the past few weeks. The city claims that it is due to the absence of rain, a high population of ducks, and dry weather. Currently, the region is facing an extreme drought. According to KATC's weather lab, this summer is the 7th driest on record, elevating the situation in Girard Park.

"It's a shame because it's a beautiful park, hopefully, they can clear it out," said Ordone.

The city is hoping for rain, as this is what can clear out the duckweed. They have also contracted a third-party company to help treat any algae and to help replace an old aeration system. This will pump oxygen into the pond and break up any bad bacteria and debris. This can help sustain aquatic life and water quality.

"Pristine Pond Solutions, have been treating ponds, and we have treated the pond for algae and southern naiad weeds. They are the ones that suggested we install the proper aerating system," said Gresham.

The system can cost the city between $20 and $30,000; they hope to have the system installed no later than Spring 2024.