Ceremony in Opelousas celebrates three years' worth of renovations

OPELOUSAS — Built in 1939, the St. Landry Parish Courthouse has stood as a beacon of the town and its history. Now, with a $3.4 million renovation project underway, the building is getting the upgrades it needs.

"When somebody comes [into the courthouse] they're looking at what we're doing as a government," says St. Landry Parish president, Jessie Bellard, "I want people to know that whenever they come...they get a better feeling of paying taxes and why we pay taxes, and getting the best use out of their tax money."

Updated windows, additional courtrooms, and new handicapped ramps have been added to the building. According to Bellard, the building has endured extensive water damage that needed fixing.

"The outside of our courthouse needed to be sealed, because water was coming in from the outside. Once we were able to take care of that, we moved on to the windows because the windows were rusted."

A jury room and updated interiors are next on the renovations list. No timeline was given.

"It all came together because everybody worked together," Bellard continued, "the well-being of the people of this parish is also part of our government."