A local nonprofit organization called Guns Down Power urging people to put the guns down.

Opelousas, LA- The streets of Opelousas are not a stranger to gun violence. According to the Opelousas Police Department, this year, there have been 57 shootings to date. Compared to last year, that is half the number of shootings. In 2022, there were 116 shootings in the city.

Ian Bourgeois, an Opelousas resident says that living in the area is dangerous. He says he fears for his life and the safety of his loved ones.

" I was in a car I had to duck my head, I almost got my head blown off," Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois was casually riding in a car when gunfire nearby broke out.

" The gun violence in Opelousas has always been bad; it's not worth it, you go outside people die every day," Bourgeois said.

He questions whether the shooting statistics are accurate. He believes there are way too many incidents in the area.

" Families are not even safe to go anywhere, There is so much gang violence and families get caught up in it," Bourgeois said.

Fortunately for Bourgeois, he is alive after that deadly encounter but some people do not have such luck. It's been nearly a year since, Samijah Leday, 21, and Alexie Joubert, 19 were found shot dead inside of a vehicle on Ina Claire Dr in Opelousas. Police say the case remains under investigation.

Community Activist and President of the local nonprofit, Guns Down Power Up, Eric Williams says he speaks to dozens of families who are victims of such gun violence. He spends his time offering resources to grieving families.

"I have a lot of families call me and reach out to me concerning these matters and they feel like law enforcement knows something and they are not doing their job," Williams said.

Willaim's initiative is to help families cope with grief and to get guns off the streets. Williams leads prayer groups, community walks, and other activities.

" So we play chess and also have a book out, the guns down power up way of playing chess. We are trying to teach them how to communicate," Williams said.

Williams says he wants families to know they are not alone

"So we are letting them know we are here, reachable, and touchable. We are coming to them offering hugs and showing them emotional support. I am trying to do with this program is to teach people how to deal with their emotions, teach them how to deal with their anger instead of resorting to violence leaving a situation peacefully," Williams said.

On October 1st and 3rd, the nonprofit will host a prayer on Ina Claire Dr., in Opelousas from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ina Claire Dr. is the street where Samijah Leday, and Alexie Joubert, were found murdered.

Williams will also host a Let's Talk event On September 30th at the Life Community Complex, 1141 E. Prudhomme Street, Opelousas La, 70570 from 2 to 6 pm.

