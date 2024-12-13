A Bond Beyond the Gridiron

When Kenneth Almendares and Dalen Cambre first stepped into the UL facility, no one could have predicted the chemistry that would blossom between the two. What started as an unlikely connection on the football field quickly evolved into a friendship that transcended the game.

“I threw a pass to Kenny,” said Cambre. “It’s not something you see every day. He was clowning me every day, like, ‘You couldn’t throw me a better pass!’ And I was like, ‘Man, I’m sorry.’”

The lighthearted banter marked the beginning of a bond that would strengthen both on and off the field. But as they worked on building a seamless connection during games, there were challenges off the field that required teamwork too.

For Almendares, paying for school presented a significant hurdle because he wasn’t on a full scholarship. Recognizing his teammate’s struggle, Cambre stepped up to help.

“I got him to come to work with me as a server for a couple of nights,” Cambre shared. “Our bond grew even closer. It’s not just about football for us.”

That camaraderie proved invaluable as the season progressed. For Cambre, his contributions as a kicker made history, setting records as the all-time leader in field goals and extra points for the Sun Belt Conference. While he quietly worked toward those milestones, there was one person he couldn’t wait to share them with when the moment finally came—Almendares.

"I shared a special moment with Dalen," said Almendares. "He was the first person I told, and I know it was my accomplishment is his so we enjoyed it together."

Their partnership was about more than stats or accolades. Almendares, whose standout season earned him the prestigious Lou Groza Award, is quick to deflect personal praise.

“I hope that we win so we can cherish it,” Almendares said. “I know that I kick it, but I really can’t do it without him.”

