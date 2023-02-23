This 6-story Texas treehouse on Airbnb was made with repurposed shipping containers

Have you ever spent the night in a treehouse or wished you had the chance? It no longer has to be a childhood dream for adventurous adults traveling to Texas, thanks to one man’s creativity and skill.

Steve Taylor, an engineer living in Ladonia, Texas, was inspired to build a treehouse by the size and shape of shipping containers his family used for storage on their property.

“It was really an ‘aha’ moment,” Taylor told Insider.

So, with the help of his father (who is also an engineer), other family members, and some friends, Taylor built this incredible six-story treehouse that travelers can now rent on Airbnb.

Known as the Air Castle Treehouse, this two-bedroom vacation home can sleep up to four people. While you might not think of a treehouse as modern, this Airbnb has all the comforts of home, including an indoor bathroom and kitchen area with a microwave, full-size refrigerator, hot plate and cooking and eating utensils.

The treehouse also has Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heat, ceiling fans, an indoor fireplace and a 50-inch TV. And, should you need to wash your clothes, don’t worry! A washer and dryer are right there for easy access.

But, it’s the views that people can’t get enough of at this Texas treehouse.

They start inside with a 20-foot wall of windows in the living room with sweeping sights of the natural landscape.

If that’s not enough for nature lovers, they can also venture out to one of the five balconies. One even has a screened-in porch with a hot tub for ultimate relaxation. Or, if you want the best views, venture up to the crow’s nest, which sits 50 feet in the air.

Rates start at $330 per night for the Highpoint “Air Castle” Treehouse. Guests must be at least 12 years old to stay on the property. Every guest that has left a review on Airbnb rated the treehouse with five out of five stars and demand is growing quickly.

“We’ve been surprised by the number of people who have come just for the treehouse,” Taylor said in the Insider interview. “They’re not traveling through on a trip, they’re flying in from California, from Seattle, from Florida to this small Texas town with 600 people for a destination getaway.”

