3rd arrest made in Texas murder case of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

San Antonio police said Wednesday a third arrest was made amid their murder investigation in the death of 18-year-old pregnant woman Savanah Nicole Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend Matthew Guerra. Police said Myrta Romanos was arrested in the capital murder case. She was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She is accused of attempting to alter, destroy or conceal a human corpse, police said.

Earlier this month a father and son in Texas were arrested in connection with the murders, just over a week after the bodies of Soto and Guerra were discovered on Dec. 26.

Scripps News reported that investigators believe the two were fatally shot in the head on Dec. 21 before their bodies were moved to Guerra's vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said 19-year old Christopher Preciado was charged with capital murder and his father, 53-year old Ramon Preciado, was charged with abuse of a corpse for helping his son move the bodies after the two were murdered.

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in a press conference that police believed they would make more arrests in the case, before the third arrest was later made.

Police said one of the key pieces of evidence that helped lead to the father and son's arrests was Soto's cellphone. From the phone, detectives found a possible location for the suspect's vehicle, and linked that to a home where Christopher and Ramon were found.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a drug deal gone bad, but did not elaborate further.

Moscoso said a lot of misinformation had spread about the incident.

Before her death, Soto was scheduled to have an induced labor the weekend before Christmas, her family told local station KENS-TV.

