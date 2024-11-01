Young Writers gearing up for Festival Of Words

The vibrant Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective returns to Grand Coteau, Louisiana, on November 8 and 9, bringing together young writers, artists, and the community for a weekend filled with literary and artistic expression.

The festival features a variety of events, beginning with a special reading at The Hive, a restaurant in Opelousas. Visitors will enjoy engaging performances, a meet-and-greet with local creatives, and an award ceremony to honor exceptional young writers. The collective seeks to uplift youth voices by celebrating their contributions to the world of words.

Winning entries in each category will be published in a book showcasing young writers' creative achievements. Looking ahead, the festival organizers aim to secure funding for educational scholarships for winners.

“I would love it if students could get a scholarship if they won the event,” said Michelle Kreamer, a board member of the Festival of Words, reflecting the organization's dedication to helping students reach their educational goals.

Participants can submit their work in various genres, including poetry, multimedia, fiction, and advertisement. Christa Cunningham, a teacher with a track record of mentoring winning students, emphasizes the importance of imagination in creative work.

“I look for potential and ideas,” said Christa Cunningham. “There’s something I can shape and mold, but the imagination and creativity must be there.”

For many students, performing on stage is both thrilling and intimidating. Participants have found unique ways to overcome stage fright. Jack describes performing in character to make the experience feel less personal, while Dugas finds that the bright stage lights ease her nerves, allowing her to focus on her performance.

“Poetry helps express how I feel,” Amanda Brown explained. “How I express it makes me feel comfortable.”

The festival not only provides a platform for creative expression but also fosters personal growth and confidence among young writers.

For many students, the skills and experiences gained from the festival extend well beyond high school.

Shayna Chevis, who plans to take her creative mindset into college, said that “creative writing is everything I know; it’s helped me grow as a person.”

