US signs new deal to develop civilian nuclear energy for Saudi Arabia

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have signed a new agreement that will give Saudi Arabia access to nuclear enrichment to support a civilian nuclear power program, according to details released by the U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the U.S. would provide technology and expertise to Saudi Arabia. The two nations would also observe nuclear safety and nonproliferation safeguards.

The deal lays "the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the Department of Energy said in a statement on the news.

The DOE expects the agreement will spur the export of more U.S. nuclear technology, create more American jobs in nuclear sectors and strengthen global nonproliferation.

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Shortly before the deal was signed, U.S. officials sought to assuage concerns about the spread of nuclear technology.

"The U.S. is not going to reach any agreement with any country in the world that leads to the risk of proliferation," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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However, officials in Saudi Arabia have indicated in the past that the country would seek a nuclear weapon if its neighbor Iran ever obtained one.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the 30-year deal would not include certain International Atomic Energy Agency provisions that set up additional inspections and monitoring.

The deal will be sent to Congress for review.

This is a developing story and will be updated.