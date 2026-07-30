Trump says Hamas, other armed groups in Gaza agree to disarm under US peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that an agreement has been reached to completely disarm Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, calling it a "monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the development a "major milestone" as part of his 20-point peace plan to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war. He also thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for helping negotiate the agreement.

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"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump said. "At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks."

"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases," he added. "As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."

The U.S.-brokered plan, which was agreed to last October, called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an "agreed-upon line," and the demilitarization of Gaza — including Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

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U.S. officials hope the 20-point peace plan will eventually end the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hostilities began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages, officials said.

Although the most intense phase of the fighting eased after the fragile ceasefire took effect, Israeli military strikes have continued. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 73,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out.