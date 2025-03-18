Netanyahu vows to 'destroy' Hamas as Israel resumes airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defending the latest round of airstrikes in Gaza that reportedly killed more than 400 Palestinians.

"I want to assure all our friends around the world, Israel will fight and Israel will win," Netanyahu said in a speech on Tuesday. "We will bring our people home and we will destroy Hamas."

The first phase of a ceasefire had been in place since January — allowing for the return of some Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

RELATED STORY | Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 413 Palestinians and shatter ceasefire with Hamas

Israel claims Tuesday's strikes are in response to Hamas not coming to the table to agree to an extension of the ceasefire deal. Israel says Hamas refused to release additional hostages — a step they argue is necessary before broader talks on ending the war can move forward.

"While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," Netanyahu stated.

RELATED STORY | Israel-Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause war in Gaza and return hostages

Hamas has said it wanted to stick to the original agreement, which called for Hamas to return all remaining living hostages in phase two, while Israel would fully withdraw its troops from Gaza.

According to The Associated Press, a senior Hamas official said Netanyahu’s return to war amounts to a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages.