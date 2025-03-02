Israel cuts off Gaza aid to pressure Hamas to accept a new ceasefire proposal

Israel stopped the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip on Sunday and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas doesn’t accept a new proposal to extend a fragile ceasefire, while key mediator Egypt accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon.”

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the ceasefire agreement hours after its first phase ended. It called the decision to cut off aid “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack” on the truce, which took hold in January after over a year of negotiations. Both sides stopped short of saying the ceasefire had ended.

The first phase, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance after months of growing hunger in the territory, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire. Talks should have begun a month ago.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned Israel’s decision as “a flagrant and clear violation of humanitarian law,” and called for the immediate implementation of the second phase.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has facilitated the releases of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, said the ceasefire has saved countless lives, and “any unraveling of the forward momentum created over the last six weeks risks plunging people back into despair.”

Israel described the new proposal as a U.S. one. There was no immediate comment from the United States, and it was not clear when U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, expected to visit the region last week, would arrive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that under the existing agreements Israel could resume fighting after the first phase if it believes negotiations are ineffective. He said the ceasefire would only continue if Hamas keeps releasing hostages, telling his Cabinet “there will be no free lunches.” He said Israel was “full coordinated” with President Donald Trump’s administration.

The war has left most of Gaza’s population of over 2 million dependent on international aid. Hundreds of aid trucks had entered Gaza daily since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, easing fears of famine raised by international experts.

But residents said prices doubled as word of the closure spread.

“Everyone is worried,” said Sayed al-Dairi in Gaza City. “This is not a life.”

Fayza Nassar in the heavily destroyed urban Jabaliya refugee camp said the closure would worsen already dire conditions.

“There will be famine and chaos,” she said.