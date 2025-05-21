Israel believes it has killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Netanyahu says

Israel believes it has killed Mohammed Sinwar, the current leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said during a press conference. "It appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Mohammed Sinwar took over leadership of Hamas after his brother Yahya Sinwar was killed in 2024. Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Netanyahu on Wednesday outlined the goals he says will end Israel's war in Gaza.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza. At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control," he said.

RELATED STORY | Israel launches 'extensive' new ground operations in Gaza as airstrikes kill at least 103 people

Israel began a fresh offensive in Gaza over the weekend, including "extensive" ground operations in both the north and south of the territory and a series of airstrikes that killed at least 103 people.

It continues strikes that have gone on since Israel ended an eight-week ceasefire in March. Since then, more than 3,000 people have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

"I am ready to end the war on clear terms that will ensure Israel's security — all the hostages returned home, Hamas lays down its weapons, its leadership is overthrown, Gaza is completely demilitarized and the Trump plan is implemented," Netanyahu said on Wednesday. "Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power."