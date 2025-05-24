Record number of Americans applied for UK citizenship as Trump began second term

A record number of Americans applied for British citizenship between January and March. Of course, that period covers the beginning of President Donald Trump's second administration. More than 1,900 Americans put in an application.

The U.K. Home Office says that's the most since records began in 2004. The number of applications also went up last year, from October to December, coinciding with the 2024 election. The rise in applications comes as some European countries are making it tougher to welcome new citizens.

Britain recently announced it would toughen requirements for legal migrants and extend the wait for newcomers to claim citizenship. And just this week, Italy enacted a law that removes the route to citizenship through great-grandparents.'

The United Kingdom reported over 72,000 requests for citizenship in the first quarter of 2025, which is up from over 64,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

In the meantime, the U.K. said it has started seeing more than 1 million people migrate to Great Britain annually. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the nation must reform its immigration system.

"Migration is part of Britain’s national story and an essential element of a strong economy," he said. "But if people want to come to Britain to start a new life, they must contribute, learn our language and integrate. And if employers want to bring workers from overseas, then they must also invest in the skills of workers already in Britain."