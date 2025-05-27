'Joking with my wife': France's President Macron downplays viral plane incident

French President Emmanuel Macron is at the center of a media frenzy after a video surfaced showing his wife, Brigitte, appearing to shove him away as they exited a plane in Vietnam.

The incident occurred as the couple — married since 2007 —prepared for the start of a Southeast Asia tour over the weekend.

Caught on camera through a just-opened door of the plane, the interaction quickly garnered attention, prompting discussions and speculation about the couple's relationship.

Hau Dinh/AP In this grab taken from video, France's President Emmanuel Macron prepares to disembark a plane on arrival, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

However, Macron dismissed the uproar as largely exaggerated.

In a statement to reporters, he explained he was "squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife," according to the Associated Press. Macron emphasized that the moment was simply a playful exchange, not the serious spat some media outlets suggested.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump and Macron discuss peace in Ukraine, and how to enforce it

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.