After White House meeting, Zelenskyy calls for 'security guarantees' to end the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated calls for an end to the war with Russia on Friday, but warned that Ukraine couldn't seek peace talks unless and until it had reliable security guarantees.

Speaking with Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday after high-profile talks with President Donald Trump at the White House devolved into recrimination and shouting, Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants the war to end — but it needs to know that it can safely move forward.

"We are ready for peace but we have to be in strong position," he said. "What does it mean? Just to know that our army is strong. That our partners with us. And that we have security guarantees."

The deal in the works involving Ukraine's natural resources was meant to lock in some of those guarantees, and with them progress toward a lasting cease-fire.

Zelenskyy had emphasized the importance of the Friday meeting with president Trump, saying that while Europe supported Ukraine and agreed to security guarantees, it was critical to get the U.S. on board.

A source tells Scripps News that President Trump is taking a step back from the negotiations until he feels Zelenskyy is serious.

The setback in negotiations was bad for both Ukraine and the U.S., Zelenskyy said, and repeated that he did not want to lose the support and cooperation between the two countries.

"We have to be on the same side," Zelenskyy told Baier. "I respect president [Donald Trump] and I respect American people."

The Ukrainian people value their alliance with the U.S., he said, and hope "that America will stay with us, not with Russians."

Following news of the White House meeting, there were swift and widespread messages of solidarity and support for Ukraine from leaders across Europe.

"We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor," said European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

President Trump, for his part, criticized Zelenskyy for not taking the negotiations seriously enough.

Zelenskyy "very much overplayed his hand," Trump said of the meeting. "We're looking for peace. We're not looking for somebody that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened."

